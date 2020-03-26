Kehlani shares homemade ‘Toxic’ video filmed in “quarantine style”

Kehlani has released the music video for her recent single ‘Toxic’, which she filmed herself while self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The US singer has been forced to push back the release of her second album, however, that hasn’t stopped her from making use of the time indoors to give her new song some visual treatment.

“My director name Hyphy Williams,” she wrote on Instagram when announcing the video. “TOXIC (quarantine style) home video link in bio. ToxicChallenge goin up cuz social distancing got y’all in the house bussin shit too.” Watch the video in full below.

Kehlani’s as-yet-untitled follow-up to her debut ‘SweetSexySavage’ will be her first full-length album in three years.

In a post confirming its delay earlier this month, the singer wrote: “To be transparent, I had a release date. We’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic.

She added: “Not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time.”

The last project Kehlani released was her 2019 mixtape ‘While We Wait’.

Back in December, Kehlani shared her long-awaited track ‘All Me’, which features guest vocals from Keyshia Cole.