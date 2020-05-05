News Music News

Kehlani shares ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ tracklist

The singer also revealed her favourite track on the album

By Matthew Neale
Kehlani
Kehlani speaks onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon

Kehlani has released the tracklist for ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’, including a number of high-profile collaborations – and revealed which song is her favourite.

After initially stating that ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new album is due out this Friday (May 8). The record is set to feature Tory Lanez, James Blake, Jhene Aiko, and more.

The singer has been sharing a string of new music and videos in 2020 so far, including recent single ‘F&MU’.

Advertisement

In a press release, the musician explained the artwork, which sees her looking over a wall at an unseen scene. “[It’s] a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” she said. Check out the image with tracklisting below.

After sharing the news across social media, Kehlani went a little deeper with her thoughts on the new record via her Twitter account – including a statement that her collaboration with James Blake, ‘Grieving’, is her favourite track.

Advertisement

The new album follows the 2017 release of her debut full-length ‘SweetSexySavage’. In a four-star reviewNME said: “Set off by her distinctive voice,  sweet but tough like honeycomb, the album is cohesive without feeling too samey […] Kehlani’s 17-track debut album establishes her as a multi-faceted talent.”

‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ tracklist:

01. ‘Toxic’
02. ‘Can I’ ft. Tory Lanez
03. ‘Bad News’
04. ‘Real Hot Girl Skit’
05. ‘Water’
06. ‘Change Your Life’ ft. Jhene Aiko
07. ‘Belong To The Streets Skit’
08. ‘Everybody Business’
09. ‘Hate The Club ft. Masego’
10. ‘Serial Lover’
11. ‘F&MU’
12. ‘Can You Blame Me’ ft. Lucky Daye
13. ‘Grieving’ ft. James Blake
14. ‘Open’ (Passionate)
15. ‘Lexii’s Outro’

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.