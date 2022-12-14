Kehlani speaks out after being sexually assaulted at Manchester show

Kehlani has spoken out after they were allegedly sexual assaulted at a recent show in Manchester.

The Californian R&B artist recently finished the European leg of the ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour in support of their third album ‘Blue Water Road’, which closed out at Victoria Warehouse, Manchester on Monday (December 12).

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story post.

Advertisement

“I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME.

“That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

The singer has yet to comment further on the alleged incident further.

In August this year Kehlani cut a concert short over crowd safety concerns, telling the audience they didn’t “feel comfortable”.

The singer was performing at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in Philadelphia as part of their North American tour, which was cut short because of “too many fans passing out in the crowd”, according to fans on TikTok.

Advertisement

“I can’t have this, this is not OK,” the singer said. “I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel OK. I don’t feel like anybody’s safe right now.”

Reviewing Kehlani’s most recent album, NME described ‘Blue Water Road’ as “their most lyrically intriguing, as they leave behind the melancholy of the past to embrace a bright new land.”