Kehlani to release new album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ next month

Kehlani has announced full details of her new album – ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ which will come out next month.

The singer has been sharing a string of new music and videos in 2020 so far, and has now announced that it’ll be collated on the new record, out May 8 via Atlantic.

Last month, Kehlani announced that she was delaying her new album due to the coronavirus crisis, saying: “I’m not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time.”

Now, it appears she’s made a U-turn, with the album arriving in just two weeks. “It’s a tale of perspective,” she revealed of the new record’s cover, which you can see below. “The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention.

“Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good… until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”

The new album will follow Kehlani’s 2017 debut full-length ‘SweetSexySavage’, which NME described as “R&B pop [with] a dark underbelly.”

“Set off by her distinctive voice, sweet but tough like honeycomb, the album is cohesive without feeling too samey,” the review continued.

Kehlani made her long-awaited return last Decemeber, when she shared new track ‘All Me’, which features guest vocals from Keyshia Cole.

It’s not clear yet whether the track will appear on ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’.