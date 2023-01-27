Kehlani’s Sydney show cut short after multiple crowd members suffer heat stroke

Kehlani’s show in Sydney was ground to a halt on Wednesday (January 27), after multiple concertgoers reportedly suffered from heat stroke.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the singer’s 1.5 hour-long set at Hordern Pavillion — as part of their broader ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ Australian tour — was interrupted four times due to medical conditions in the audience. On those occasions, Kehlani reportedly enlisted the help of security guards to assist attendees who had fainted or clear the way for them to exit the mosh pit.

Towards the end of their set, Kehlani cut short the show altogether after being alerted to a fan in distress. The singer interrupted her finale performance of the ‘SweetSexySavage’ cut ‘CRZY’, pausing the set for two minutes as personnel rushed to the fan’s aid. At around 11pm, a staff member announced on the microphone that the show was over.

Advertisement

While it’s understood that the earlier interruptions were due to heat exhaustion, 7 News reports that the distressed fan during Kehlani’s finale had suffered a medical episode due to a pre-existing condition. According to The Daily Telegraph, an additional concertgoer also collapsed on the way out of the show.

Kehlani made mention of the heat, and the need for assistance, at multiple points throughout the concert. Between songs, the singer reportedly said “it’s hot in here” and assured fans that “we are trying to get through this [set list] as quick as possible.” During one of the interruptions, Kehlani said they “want[ed] to make sure this person is ok”.

Elsewhere, Kehlani remarked that they had “pass out trauma”, presumably in reference to their 2022 show in Philadelphia, which was likewise cut short over similar safety concerns. Earlier this week, it was reported that four attendees at Juicy Fest’s Perth edition were hospitalised due to heat exhaustion.

Kehlani’s next stop on their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour will take place tonight (January 27) at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl. From there, the singer will perform in Adelaide, before finalising the Australian leg in Perth next Tuesday (January 31).

In a four-star review of ‘Blue Water Road’, NME called the effort Khelani’s “most lyrically intriguing”, saying they left behind “the melancholy of the past to embrace a bright new land”. It continued: “This album finds Kehlani in spectacular form — softer, stronger and better than ever.”