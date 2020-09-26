Keira Knightley struggles to remember who she played in ‘Star Wars’

One of Keira Knightley’s first big roles was in the movie Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but the actor hardly remembers anything about her character.

Speaking in a new interview, Knightley, who played Sabé, Queen Amidala’s double, in the 1999 movie, failed to even recall her character’s name.

“Your character survived, whereas Padmé did not,” a journalist at ComingSoon.net said to Knightley, who replied: “Wait a minute. Who did I play? Was I not Padmé?”

After being informed that she played Sabé, Knightley replied: “Do you know, I saw the film once. I think I was 12 when I did it and it came out and I saw it the year after. And I’ve never seen it again. So, I played Sabé and she didn’t die? Okay!”

Knightley was then asked if there had been any discussions about her reprising the role for a new instalment of the franchise.

“Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of? No, there hasn’t,” she said, laughing.

Earlier this year, Knightley admitted to nodding off during the shooting of The Phantom Menace.

In an interview with Total Film, Knightley admitted that she spent so long sitting in the background of shots that she often fell asleep.

Meanwhile, Black Mirror director Toby Haynes is set to helm a new Star Wars Rogue One spin-off series.

Haynes is replacing Tony Gilroy in the director’s chair for the Disney+ show, which sources claim is due to coronavirus-related travel issues.