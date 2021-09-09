Keith Flint mural unveiled in London to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2021

A mural honouring the late Keith Flint has been unveiled in Hackney in east London to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2021.

The late Prodigy frontman, who passed away in March 2019 at the age of 49, is the subject of the new artwork by the street artist Akse, who is working in partnership with the music and mental wellbeing festival Headstock.

Akse’s mural was funded by a Headstock-led Crowdfunder campaign that raised over £10,650, and is also raising awareness for this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day tomorrow (September 10) and the mental health text support service, Shout 85258.

The Flint mural’s Hackney location – on the side of the Hackney Co-operative complex at 62 Beechwood Road – is less than 100 yards from the site of the old Four Aces Club on Dalston Lane where The Prodigy played their first ever gig in 1991.

Speaking about the mural, which you can see an image of below, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett said: “Respect to everyone for coming together to make this happen for a cause so close to us. Akse has done Keef proud.”

Headstock founder Atheer Al-Salim added: “Keith Flint was the original firestarter. He was a true trailblazer in electronic music, and I was lucky enough to see him perform with The Prodigy on a number of occasions.

“Off-stage, Keith struggled with his mental health, and he talked candidly about his ‘dark periods’. Tragically, this culminated in him taking his own life. We’ve created this mural to help remember Keith and ensure that his flame continues to burn brightly – but also to raise awareness of Shout 85258, and the incredible 24/7 text support service it provides.

“We hope that the mural will help anyone that sees it know that confidential support is just a text message away.”

Headstock previously collaborated with Akse to create a mural of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, which was unveiled in Manchester to mark World Mental Health Day last October.

For help and advice on mental health: