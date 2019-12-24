Watch Keith Urban and Amy Shark duet on Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’

Keith Urban and indie pop artist Amy Shark recently teamed up for a show-stopping live duet of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’.

The country star invited Shark to join him on stage during his Keith Urban and Friends show at the official grand opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre on Saturday (December 21). The duo launched into a passionate cover of the Swift song, with Urban on electric guitar. Watch a clip of their performance below.

Urban soon retweeted their duet, adding that they should “do more collabing”. Besides Shark, the concert also featured an appearance from ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter John Butler.

This wasn’t the first Urban covered ‘Lover’ live in concert. Back in August, the longtime Swift supporter performed the track solo during a North American stop of his Graffiti U tour. He later shared a video of the performance on Twitter, admitting that he wished he’d written the song.

“Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written,” Urban wrote. “And a huge thanks to my band as well—we didn’t get to rehearse, so this is us fully winging it.” See that rendition here.

Swift responded soon after via Instagram stories, calling it a “beautiful” cover. “Keith Urban covering ‘Lover’ flawlessly. I am screaming, this is so beautiful,” she wrote, alongside a snippet of the performance.