Keith Urban says he was Christmas shopping when Taylor Swift enlisted him for ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Keith Urban has said that he was midway through last minute Christmas shopping when Taylor Swift asked him to feature on her new, re-recorded version of 2008’s ‘Fearless’.

“I’m at the shopping mall doing my Christmas shopping and I get a text from Taylor saying, ‘I’ve got these couple of songs I’d like you to sing on, do you want to hear them?’ and I said, ‘Sure,’” Urban said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“So she sends me these songs and I’m sitting in the food court at the shopping centre listening to these two unreleased Taylor Swift songs.”

He then added: “It was an unusual place to be hearing unreleased Taylor Swift music but I love the songs and luckily got to put a vocal on both of those.”

Urban features on two of the 27 ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ tracks, ‘That’s When’ and ‘We Were Happy’, both of which are previously unheard ‘From The Vault’ songs.

The re-record of Swift’s 2008 album is part of a planned series. The popstar is currently remaking all of her past albums up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’ after the rights to the records were sold by her former record label Big Machine without her permission.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ was released worldwide on April 9. In a four-star review, NME said the new album “both celebrates and stays true to Swift’s ‘Fearless’-era.”

In a recent interview, Swift said of the album’s re-recording process: “We really did go in and try to create a ‘the same but better’ version. We kept all the same parts that I initially dreamed up for these songs. But if there was any way that we could improve upon the sonic quality, we did.”