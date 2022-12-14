Keith Urban sells master recording rights for his discography

Keith Urban has sold his discography to the music rights company Litmus Music for an undisclosed sum.

As Rolling Stone reports, the deal includes all 10 of Urban’s studio albums – from his self-titled 1991 record to 2020’s ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ – a greatest hits compilation and more than 20 of his songs that hit number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The sale includes both publishing rights – which are the main asset typically transferred when artists sell their catalog – and Urban’s master recordings, which is generally rarer. Urban will also work with Litmusic for future albums. His next record is due out in 2023.

In a statement, Urban said the deal was a “great fit” for him because of the “genuine passion and respect” that company co-founders Dan McCaroll, Hank Forsyth and their team had for the music. “In working with them, I feel that same collaborative spirit that’s always inspired me as an artist,” he said.

In his own statement, McCaroll added that he had the “deepest respect for Keith, his incredible talent and his passion for making great music”. He continued: “He’s a musically insatiable musician, record maker, performer and songwriter.”

Litmus is a relatively new venture for McCaroll and Forsyth. The company was founded in August, and the Urban deal is its first major acquisition.