Keith Urban shares new single and music video ‘Superman’

Country-pop icon Keith Urban has shared his latest single, ‘Superman’, alongside a green screen-heavy music video which premiered last night (July 17).

The visual was created in conjunction with popular YouTube flip book artist Andymation. Watch it below:

‘Superman’ is the third single from Urban this year, following ‘Polaroid’ and ‘God Whispered Your Name’. All three tracks are lifted from Urban’s forthcoming album, ‘THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1’, which is slated for a September 18 release.

The song was created in collaboration with production and mixing trio Captain Cuts and Grammy-award winning Nashville country music artist Craig Wiseman.

“It wasn’t like I set out to write a song called ‘Superman’,” said Urban in a statement.

“I like when listeners can put their own story, their own faces and their own characters into the song, and this one to me, is definitely one of those songs.”

Urban’s last full-length release was 2018’s ‘Graffiti U’, which received a nomination for CMA Award for Album of the Year. To date, the singer-songwriter has received numerous accolades, including five ARIA and four Grammy awards.

‘THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1’ can be pre-ordered from this link. In addition to various apparel bundles, a limited edition flip book created by Andymation – as featured in the music video and available to view in the video below – can be pre-ordered alongside an album CD.