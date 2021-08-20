Keith Urban shouts out “drifters” and “dreamers” in new single ‘Wild Hearts’

Keith Urban has returned with a catchy new single ‘Wild Hearts’, marking his first solo release of the year thus far.

Released today (August 20), ‘Wild Hearts’ is jammy, energetic country-pop track described aptly as “quintessential Urban”. The track was co-written by Urban, Brad Tursi, Jennifer Wayne and Eric Paslay, and aims to inspire listeners to chase their dreams, particularly in times of hardship.

Have a listen to ‘Wild Hearts’ below:

Alongside a nod to Johnny Cash at the start of the song (“Saw the man in black / Spotlight in the air / Heard a thousand screams / I saw my daddy stare”), Urban spurs a rallying cry to optimistic creative types in the chorus of ‘Wild Hearts’, singing: “This goes out to the drifters / And all of the dreamers / Ready to fly / All those born to be rock stars / Lifting their guitars / And painting the sky.”

‘Wild Hearts’ comes as Urban’s first chunk of solo material for 2021, following the release of his 11th album, ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’, last September. The album peaked at #1 on the ARIA Charts and spawned seven singles, including ‘Superman’ and the Pink collab ‘One Too Many’.

Earlier this year, Urban collaborated with Amy Shark for the track ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’, appearing on the Queensland singer-songwriter’s second album, ‘Cry Forever’. He also teamed up with Taylor Swift for a new version of her track ‘That’s When’, released as part of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ back in April.