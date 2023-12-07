Kelela shares full tracklist for ‘RAVE:N, The Remixes Album’

Kelela has shared the full track list for the remixes version of ‘RAVE:N’ today (December 7) – check it out below.

Earlier this year, Kelela followed up her 2017 debut album ‘Take Me Apart‘ with sophomore album ‘Raven’. NME’s four-star review said: “In a debut album which was all about breaking down, ‘Raven’ reminds us of what it means to be put back together.”

The Remixes will be released on February 9 and include a wide range of collaborators including Shygirl, Yaeji, Liv.e, BbyMutha, LEECH and others.

Advertisement

‘RAVE:N, The Remixes’ was described in a statement as “a transcending fusion of mashups and sounds, reimagined from the original ‘Raven’ album alongside her musical partner in crime Asmara.”

Kelela has also today shared the album’s featured single ‘Closure’ from featuring an accompanied visual directed by Yasser Abubeker which you can watch below. You can also check out the full tracklist below:

‘RAVE:N, The Remixes’ track list is:

1. ‘Raven’ (Agazero Remix feat. Bbymutha)

2. ‘Contact’ (Karen Nyame KG Remix)

3. ‘Closure’ (Flexulant x BAMBII Remix feat. Rahrah Gabor + Brazy)

4. ‘Holier’ (JD. REID Remix feat. Shygirl)

5. ‘Bruises’ (SUCIA! Remix)

6. ‘Washed Away’ (Ethereal Remix feat. Liv.e)

7. ‘Far Away’ (DJ Swisha Remix)

8. ‘Raven’ (TYGAPAW Remix feat. Rochelle Jordan)

9. ‘Sorbet’ (LSDXOXO Remix)

10. ‘Divorce’ (DJ Manny Remix)

11. ‘Fooley’ (LEECH Ambient Queen Remix)

12. ‘Missed Call’ (KYRUH Remix)

13. ‘Happy Ending’ (A.G Remix)

14. ‘Let It Go’ (NGUZUNGUZU x DJ GAY-Z Remix)

15. ‘On The Run’ (River Moon Remix feat. ThugPop)

16. ‘Enough For Love’ (TAYHANA Remix)

17. ‘Enough For Love’ (Yaeji heart+beat Remix)

18. ‘Divorce’ (Loraine James Remix)

19. ‘Far Away’ (DJ LHC Remix)

20. ‘Far Away’ (SUUTOO His Eye Is On the Raven Remix feat. Ms. Carrie Stacks)

Advertisement

Back in March, Kelela covered Sade’s classic single ‘Like Tattoo’.

Her take on the neo-soul band’s 1992 track from fourth album ‘Love Deluxe’ was recorded to close out Amazon Music’s US Black History Month campaign.

On her new version, Kelela has swapped out the original guitar-led instrumental for a stripped-back piano rendition for her second time covering ‘Like a Tattoo’.

The R&B singer has performed this song before in 2017 for BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions, having hailed it as one of her “favourite songs ever written”.

She added: “I started rinsing it when I was in high school and it’s been a template for intimate music in my life ever since. I love songs that aren’t self-focused, and in this one, she empathises with a stranger in deep regret. A confessional masterpiece. I only hope I can do it justice.”