Keli Holiday lives it up on his lonesome with summery new single ‘December’

Canberran indie-pop artist Keli Holiday (aka Adam Hyde, better known as one half of Peking Duk) has shared an energised new single titled ‘December’.

The new track was the first that Hyde wrote for his new project, with Hyde describing it in a press release as “the beginning of the cathartic ritual I found in writing music as Keli”.

He continued: “It is longing, regretting, hoping and painful colours painted on a bright tangerine sky canvas with glittery synths and overdriven guitars. Still, every time I hear this song it takes me back to that bedroom where I wrote it where the lyrics are all written about.”

Advertisement

The track arrives alongside a self-directed film clip, in which Hyde dances along to ‘December’ amidst a range of outdoor settings. Take a look at it below:

Hyde explained that the film clip for ‘December’ follows the character he embodies in the track itself, who he says “has been abandoned by his love and has decided to go on holiday by himself, doing all the things he would be doing with his partner but instead indulging in frolicking through the woods, rivers and mountains by himself in nothing but denim shorts and a head full of steam”.

‘December’ comes as Hyde’s fourth track under the Keli Holiday moniker for 2021, following debut single ‘We Don’t Have To Know’ in January, ‘Where You Feel’ in April and ‘Song Goes On’ – which also featured vocals from English singer-songwriter Coyle Girelli – in August.

Today’s (October 1) press release notes that Hyde wrote a total of 12 songs for the project in a matter of four weeks, writing them all on “an old guitar he had sitting in his bedroom” after a lengthy tour with Peking Duk.

Advertisement

Later this month, Peking Duk are set to headline the inaugural Backyard Series festival, travelling through the regional Queensland centres of Townsville, Toowoomba, Mackay and Gladstone. They’re also set to perform at this year’s Ability Fest in Melbourne come November 27, and at a handful of shows for the NSW Great Southern Nights concert series in 2022.

Peking Duk released their first track for the year – the anthemic ‘Chemicals’ – back in June. That same month, the duo teamed up with The Amity Affliction and Jesswar to perform a cover of AC/DC’s classic ‘TNT’ for the ABC program The Set.