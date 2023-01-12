Watch Kelly Clarkson cover ‘All the Small Things’ by Blink-182

Kelly Clarkson has shared a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All the Small Things’ as part of her ongoing Kellyoke covers series.

Clarkson performed a shortened, poppier version of the 1999 original, delivering powerhouse vocals backed up by her band Y’all. Watch that below:

‘All the Small Things’ is the latest in a long string of covers Clarkson has performed late. As part of her Kellyoke series, the singer has offered her take on songs by The Smiths (‘How Soon Is Now?’), Sharon Van Etten (‘The End Of The World’), Harry Styles (‘Falling’) and Soundgarden (‘Black Hole Sun’), among others.

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ EP, which was released in June of last year, featured covers of tracks by Billie Eilish, Radiohead, The Weeknd, Whitney Houston and more. Last September, she teamed up with Dolly Parton for an updated take on the latter’s 1980 smash hit, ‘9 to 5’.

In October of last year, Avril Lavigne joined forces with All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat for their own cover of ‘All the Small Things’, debuting the rendition during a set at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

The song was also reimagined last year by a young Blink-182 fan, who recreated the ‘All the Small Things’ music video in the form of LEGO blocks.

Blink-182 are gearing up for the release of the “the best [album] we’ve ever made”, according to co-vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge, who rejoined the band in October after a seven-year absence.

DeLonge wrote in an Instagram post late last year that the upcoming project, previewed by the comeback single ‘Edging’, made him “so proud of what we have created TOGETHER.”