Kelly Clarkson denies Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship diss

Kelly Clarkson has clarified she did not “bash” Taylor Swift‘s new relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

The singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show received criticism for her recent comments on her talk show. During a conversation on October 19 with her guest, SNL cast member Bowen Yang, Clarkson joked about Swift’s romance with Kelce.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” she said to Yang. “It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching.” She added: “They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

Yesterday (October 21), the singer posted to Instagram to clear up any rumours of a diss. “Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news…” Clarkson began. “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance.”

She continued, “Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

Clarkson’s talk show was recently hit with allegations of being a “toxic” workplace; staffers have stressed Clarkson herself “is fantastic”. The singer responded to the reports with a social media post: “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently turned heads by making a surprise apperance on SNL last week. Kelce appeared in an NFL sketch that similarly joked about their relationship taking over sports panels, whilst Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice.