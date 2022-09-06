Kelly Lee Owens announces Australian tour for next month

Kelly Lee Owens has announced she’ll return to Australia next month, playing a trio of east coast dates in support of her most recent album, ‘LP.8’.

The Welsh producer will kick off the run at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on October 20, heading to the Metro Theatre in Sydney the following evening. For both of those shows, support will come from Juno Mamba.

Owens will wrap up the brief tour on October 22 at the Brightside in Brisbane. There, she’ll be joined by Pretty Girl, Jagwar Ma‘s Jono Ma, and Romance. Tickets are on sale now.

Owens has been a frequent visitor to Australia this year. In January, she performed her first show in the country as part of Sydney Festival. In April, she was present for “deep listening sessions” of her latest album ‘LP.8’ at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park. She returned in June to give her debut Melbourne performance, as part of the inaugural edition of Rising Festival.

‘LP.8′, Owens’ third studio album and the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘Inner Song’, arrived on April 29 after being previewed with ‘Sonic 8’, ‘Olga’ and ‘One’. In a four-star review of Owens’ latest, NME called it “an album both beautiful and challenging” that “manages to make a lot of noise and ask the big questions – even in its quieter moments”.

Kelly Lee Owens’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 20 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Friday 21 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, The Brightside