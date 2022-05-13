Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together.

The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Osbourne and Wilson, who is Slipknot’s DJ and additional keyboardist, have now both confirmed Osbourne’s pregnancy with their first child. Posting on Instagram yesterday (May 12), Osbourne shared a pair of images of herself holding a sonogram picture.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Wilson also shared a sonogram image on his Instagram yesterday along with a number of emojis – you can see his post below.

Osbourne’s mother Kelly also celebrated the news, writing on Twitter: “My [heart] could not be more full! So excited to share this beautiful journey with you.”

Slipknot, who launched their immersive virtual space KNOTVERSE last month, are currently preparing the follow-up to their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

Drummer Jay Weinberg hinted in March that the band had “turned up the dials on experimentation” in regards to their new music.