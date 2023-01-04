Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney.

Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

The pair confirmed they were in a relationship a few months prior, having previously been friends for 23 years.

The news of their son’s birth was announced by Osbourne’s mum, Sharon, on her TV show The Talk. “[They’re] just so, so great. So great. [Kelly] won’t let a picture go out of him. No, and I’m so proud of her,” she said. Neither of the new parents have made a formal announcement of their own about the birth.

Osbourne previously said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her father Ozzy had told “everyone” that she was having a boy before she got a chance to. “And I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,’ but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy,” she said [via People].

“It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so, he’s like planning all these things.”

Sidney is Ozzy Osbourne’s 10th grandchild – four from his son Jack, while his children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, Jessica and Louis, have three and two respectively.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s Slipknot bandmate Shaun ‘Clown’ Crahan has said that the nine piece’s lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ could be released later this year. It was recorded by Wilson, Crahan, Corey Taylor and Jim Root in 2008, at the same time as the group were making fourth album ‘All Hope Is Gone’, and the band have been teasing its release since 2019.

Speaking to NME in 2020, Clown revealed that they almost dropped it at Christmas in 2019 but ultimately decided against it because they didn’t want it to interfere with sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.