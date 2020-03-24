Kelly Osbourne launches #StayHomeForOzzy social distancing campaign

Kelly Osbourne has launched a new campaign #StayHomeForOzzy to encourage social distancing and self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne shared the hashtag on Instagram, explaining that both of her parents are high-risk, especially her dad.

“If I would have known three weeks ago when I sent them off to Panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while… I would have held on a little longer,” she wrote. “However, these are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don’t have anyone to stay home for, I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy.”

Osbourne also called on fans to share their best impressions of Ozzy to “help put a smile on my dad’s face while he is in quarantine”.

The former Black Sabbath frontman revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The news followed several health issues for the star in recent months, which had seen him postpone his tour dates on more than one occasion.

Earlier this month, Ozzy vowed to play live again as soon as he can. “My desire is to get back on stage,” he said. “I’m not ready to hang up my mic yet – that’s what I live for. I exercise as much as I can: I have a trainer, I do pilates. But the best medication I can get is being in front of an audience, which is breaking my heart.”

He continued: “I will be up there. I have to say that because now you’re going to say, ‘What will you do if you can’t do it again?’ That’s not an option. That’s the only thing I’ve ever done in my life. That’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do and that’s the only thing I’ve felt confident about.”

In February, Ozzy released his 12th studio album, ‘Ordinary Man’. In a five-star review, NME said: “For someone who helped to invent modern metal, he’s held a stunning number of surprises up his cloak sleeve (see: a wildly successful solo career and genre-defining reality TV show). This rollicking album is yet another. ‘Ordinary Man’? He’s clearly anything but.”