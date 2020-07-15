Kelly Rowland on being compared to Beyoncé in Destiny’s Child: “I would just torture myself in my head”

Kelly Rowland has candidly discussed how she felt about being constantly compared to Beyoncé during their time together in Destiny’s Child.

Rowland spoke about her time in the group, who split up in 2006 after nine years together, during a recent episode of The Voice Australia, which she currently stars on as a vocal coach.

While offering advice to contestant Chris Sebastian on addressing his fears of being overshadowed by his older brother, Rowland recalled her own experience of being regularly compared to Beyoncé in the Destiny’s Child days.

“I know this feeling… can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?” she said, laughing.

“I would just torture myself in my head. Like, ‘I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B.’ Or, ‘I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B.’ They’re gonna compare anyway.”

Rowland continued: “I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me – that’s bull.

“There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

Addressing the persistent rumours about a Destiny’s Child reunion back in October, Rowland said that she “likes to give fans surprises” in reference to whether the group will ever reunite in the future.