Kendrick Lamar adds new shows to Australian leg of ‘The Big Steppers’ tour

Kendrick Lamar has updated the itinerary for the Australian leg of his ‘Big Steppers’ world tour – which will mark the rapper’s first time performing Down Under in over four years – adding second shows in Melbourne (Naarm) and Sydney (Gadigal Land).

General access tickets for the stint’s original four dates have not yet gone on sale – they’ll go live here at 12pm local time tomorrow (May 20) – however a presale kicked off at 11am this morning (May 19), and was almost immediately exhausted in all cities.

In response to the demand, Lamar will follow his previously announced Melbourne gig on Sunday December 4 at Rod Laver Arena with a second one the following night (December 5). In Sydney, fans will now be able to catch him perform at Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday December 8 and Friday 9.

The new dates join sole gigs in Perth (Whadjuk Noongar) and Brisbane (Meanjin), where Lamar will respectively take to the stage at RAC Arena on December 1, and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on December 12. Joining him for all dates will be cousin Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

The latter is a recent signing to Lamar’s pgLang imprint, who also features on the track ‘Mr. Morale’ from his recently-released ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ album.

His fifth studio album, following 2017’s Pulitzer-winning ‘DAMN.’, was released last Friday (May 13) via pgLang, Top Dawg Entertainment, Aftermath and Interscope. The day after it dropped, Lamar shared a video for the track ‘N95’. It was directed by Lamar himself, alongside longtime business partner Dave Free.

NME gave ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ a five-star review, with Kyann-Sian Williams calling it “a record outlining the Black plight” which was “created for [Lamar’s] community”. It’s with this in mind, Williams continued, that LP5 is “one of the deepest cuts we’ve had from Kendrick”.

She continued: “While ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ showed the world what it’s like to grow up as a kid in Compton, his fifth album serves up vignettes about what it’s like to be a Black adult whose trauma still haunts them. In laying his soul bare, he hopes we realise how we can set ourselves free from generational curses too. This album is as much about struggle as it is freedom, and what a beautiful sentiment that is.”

Kendrick Lamar’s updated Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Whadjuk Noongar / Perth, RAC Arena

Sunday 4 – Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung / Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Monday 5 – Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung / Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 8 – Gadigal Land / Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 9 – Gadigal Land / Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Monday 12 – Meanjin / Brisbane, Entertainment Centre