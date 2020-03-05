Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free launch artist-friendly platform pgLang

Kendrick Lamar and longtime business/creative partner Dave Free have launched the artist-friendly platform pgLang.

The new multi-lingual “at service company” is “not a record label, a movie studio, or a publishing house. This is something new,” according to a press release.

“In this overstimulated time, we are focused on cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships,” Free said of pgLang, which embodies something deeply personal for both he and Lamar.

“This is happening now because the media landscape is rapidly changing, empowering audiences with choices like never before,” the press release continues. “Only a few contemporary creators have figured out how to speak the evolving language of this generation without fading into the white noise or pre-assigned market share.

“pgLang is designed to be artist-friendly above all else and embrace both quality and unconventional concepts. This ethos will be applied to an array of creators who will join pgLang, including authors, film and television directors, fine artists, producers, musicians, and blah, blah, blah… you have all heard this shit before.”

The first artist to partner with pgLang is Baby Keem, who said: “Astronaut ideas. That is what I call the shit that I know I want but that stand alone. You know? Like, not everything has to ‘make sense’ to me in a rational way. This is how my mind stays fresh, by letting myself have my astronaut ideas and developing them even though it might confuse anyone else.”

“Imperfections are what excite us most,” the press release concludes. “We want to work with those who can see the beauty in anything. Someone could walk in and say this black phone is blue. That’s cool – we want to hear your perspective.”

Visit pgLang here.

