Kendrick Lamar drops beautifully complex ‘N95’ video

Kendrick Lamar keeps the buzz going for his latest album with the release of a stunning new video for standout track ‘N95’ – watch it below.

The rapper dropped his fifth album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ on Friday (May 13), arriving five years after the release of his last studio LP, 2017’s ‘DAMN.’.

Earlier this week Kendrick shared a video using deepfake technology to accompany the fifth instalment in his long-running ‘The Heart’ series, and now he’s back with another impressive set of visuals.

Directed by Kendrick and longtime business partner Dave Free, there’s a lot to unpack in the video for ‘N95’. Jam packed with beautiful imagery that sees Kendrick take on a number of different roles, one minute he plays Jesus floating in crucifix fashion over the ocean; the next he’s a crazed rapper crawling the halls of an abandoned building with Baby Keem.

Elsewhere in the video he’s a piano-playing crooner in a luxurious apartment flanked by women; a pigeon keeper who does hardcore workouts on apartment rooftops; a newspaper reader unfazed by a car crashing into the seats next to him. “This shit hard,” the lyrics and video text repeat.

Watch the video for ‘N95’ below:

Kendrick recently announced that he will hit the road for a huge world tour this summer including a series of UK dates later in the year.

The jaunt will kick off with a raft of dates in the US on July 19 before reaching European and UK shores in October and November, which include two shows at The O2 in London on November 7-8.

Tickets go on general sale at 12pm local time in the US on May 20 while pre-sale tickets will go on sale the day before (May 19) at 10am local time through the Cash App.

You can purchase tickets for the US dates here and UK dates here. You can view a full list of dates below:

JULY 2022

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

AUGUST 2022

2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Minneapolis, MN – Xcel Energy Center

21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

OCTOBER 2022

7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK – The O2

8 – London, UK – The O2

13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

In a five-star review of ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams described the album as a “cathartic, soul-bearing autobiography”.

“‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ is a record outlining the Black plight and is created for his community. In this sense, it’s one of the deepest cuts we’ve had from Kendrick,” the review states. “While ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ showed the world what it’s like to grow up as a kid in Compton, his fifth album serves up vignettes about what it’s like to be a Black adult whose trauma still haunts them.

“In laying his soul bare, he hopes we realise how we can set ourselves free from generational curses too. This album is as much about struggle as it is freedom, and what a beautiful sentiment that is.”