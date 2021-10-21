Kendrick Lamar fans think new music is imminent as Spotify profile picture changes

Kendrick Lamar fans believe that long-awaited new music from the rapper could be on the way, after he changed his Spotify profile picture.

Fans have been anticipating the follow-up to 2017’s ‘DAMN.’ all year, and speculation was renewed in the summer after the rapper announced his final album for longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment in a letter to fans.

Speculation was then further fuelled when Kendrick registered a host of new songs with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers).

Today (October 21), another hint that new music could be on the way has dropped, with Kendrick replacing his profile picture on Spotify, often a tell-tale sign that an artist is preparing to release new material.

Fans have taken the hint as a clue that the rapper’s first solo material in four-and-a-half years is imminent, taking to social media to share their excitement.

Alleged snippets of new music have also reportedly leaked online, while many fans are pointing to the ninth anniversary of his breakout album ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ falling tomorrow (October 22).

In his note announcing his final album for Top Dawg, Kendrick wrote: “I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone.”

It added: “Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators.”

Kendrick is scheduled to headline the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas next month, and will perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.