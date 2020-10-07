Kendrick Lamar has playfully dismissed rumours that he’s split from Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), his long-standing record label.

The speculation began on Monday (October 5) when it was claimed that the acclaimed rapper will leave TDE to join pgLang, the media company that he co-founded alongside former TDE boss Dave Free back in March.

According to the original speculation, Lamar was planning to join the company in a bid to shape the career of his own cousin Baby Keem, who has been tipped for widespread success.

But in his first response to the rumours, Lamar showed that he isn’t taking them all too seriously.

Posting on Instagram, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith shared a playful PSA from Kendrick which saw the rapper addressing the speculation while the camera was pointed at a stuffed animal from Blue’s Clues.

“Top, you got to stop them from smutting my name, man,” Kendrick said. “They been smutting my name all year, man. You ain’t said nothing. Enough is enough. Got them saying I done shook the label and all that.”

Tiffith also shared a photo of himself alongside Kendrick, suggesting that the pair are still very much working together.

Responding to the original speculation on Monday, Tiffith said: “A rumour gets halfway around the world before the truth get it’s shoes on. Lol.”

He subsequently shared the light-hearted video on Twitter, captioning it: “Lol. I guess the truth got its shoes on.”

Last month, Kendrick was spotted shooting a new music video in L.A., which could signal the imminent arrival of new music from the rapper.

There is no official word on what the video is for, or when the follow-up to his 2017 album ‘DAMN.’ will arrive, but Thundercat recently revealed that he was called in to work on a new project.

“When I was working with Kendrick, I was excited. Some of my favourite moments recording were spent with Kendrick… I think I worked on the new [album] a little bit too,” he told Neet Tokyo.