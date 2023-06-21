Kendrick Lamar reveals his burner Instagram account

Kendrick Lamar has revealed his burner account to the world by posting a selfie in a recent Instagram post.

The Compton rapper is currently performing around the world on a festival tour, including a headline set at Primavera Sound Barcelona and The Governor’s Ball in New York, and is set to headline Roskilde Festival at the end of the month.

Yesterday (June 15), the Grammy Award-winning rapper uploaded a selfie and a video to the Insta account, @jojoruski. The burner account was always followed by Lamar’s official account, however, it was undiscoverable because it was private. Now, it has been made public and it has subsequently led to hundreds of thousands of fans following it.

The rapper has posted a mix of memes, selfies and videos. Steve Lacy commented on a video Lamar uploaded with: “Hey Dot.”

Some fans took the opportunity to jokingly mocl Lamar, with one writing: “This like watching a legendary Pokémon emerge”. Another added: “When you tell your mom you missed the bus and she makes you walk to school as punishment.”

He also uploaded a video of himself in the studio holding his child, while working on his last studio album, ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’.

Last year saw Lamar release his fifth studio album to critical acclaim, as well as going on the sold-out ‘The Big Steppers’ tour – which is now the highest-grossing rap tour of all-time. He also performed the closing headline set at Glastonbury 2022.

This year, other than touring, he was featured on a remix for Beyoncé’s ‘America Has A Problem’. Last month, he and Baby Keem – his cousin as well as a signee on his creative agency pgLang – released the drill-inspired, Bon Jovi-sampling track ‘The Hillbillies’.

Last week also saw Jack Harlow recounted his amazement at when Lamar complimented his last studio album, ‘Jackman‘. The 25-year-old said: “I ran into Kendrick at [The Met Gala], and it was like a few days after the album dropped, and he was like, ‘Yo. Shit is incredible.’ And he gave me enough props that I could have just walked home. I didn’t even want to meet anyone else.”