Kendrick Lamar spotted shooting new music video in L.A.

Kendrick Lamar has been spotted shooting a new music video in L.A. which could signal the arrival of new music from the rapper.

A number of clips have been shared online over the past week that show Lamar being filmed as he is suspended by a crane over the ocean, wearing a white outfit.

Photographs have also captured the rapper sitting down, using a phone booth while wearing a white sweatshirt and yellow shorts.

There is no official word on what the video is for, or when the follow-up to his 2017 album ‘DAMN.’ will arrive, but Thundercat recently revealed that he was called in to work on a new project

“When I was working with Kendrick, I was excited. Some of my favorite moments recording were spent with Kendrick… I think I worked on the new [album] a little bit too,” he told Neet Tokyo.

See the clips and photographs from Lamar’s new shoot below:

Last month marked what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, and to honour the late basketball legend, Nike released a tribute video narrated by Kendrick Lamar.

Bryant died earlier this year (January 26) after the helicopter he was travelling on crashed. Five people were confirmed dead, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

In a new video released on August 23, titled ‘Better | Mamba Forever | Nike’, the footwear brand celebrated the life of the five-time NBA champion.

Meanwhile, Lamar is facing a new lawsuit over copyright infringement relating to his 2017 track ‘LOYALTY’.

The complaint comes from producer Terrence Hayes, who says that parts of the production on ‘LOYALTY’ were lifted from his own 2011 song of the same name (via Music Business Worldwide).

Also named in the case are Lamar’s producer Terrace Martin, his label and management Top Dawg Entertainment and Josef Leimberg, who worked on the rapper’s 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.