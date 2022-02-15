Kendrick Lamar to discuss ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ in new podcast series

Kendrick Lamar and a number of special guests will discuss his acclaimed 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ in a new five-part podcast series.

The Big Hit Show is a docuseries hosted by journalist Alex Pappademas. Each ‘chapter’, released once per quarter, focuses on a different “wildly successful piece of pop culture so big that it changes the world”.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s media company Higher Ground, the Lamar-focused season launches tomorrow (February 16) exclusively on Spotify.

Advertisement

A short trailer teases appearances from George Clinton and Rapsody – both of whom were guests on the album – and also features a short clip of Lamar speaking.

From Compton to the big stage 🏈🔥 Join Kendrick Lamar, @rapsody, @george_clinton, and many more as they reflect on his classic studio album "To Pimp a Butterfly." 🎙 #TheBigHitShow on @Spotify Feb 16 pic.twitter.com/gJeh0aWqoU — Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) February 14, 2022

“Going back into the album it was me explaining my experiences and what emotions it brought up from that experience, and tell them like, ‘Yo, it’s something bigger than Compton and where we from,'” he says.

A longer audio trailer on Spotify sees Pappademas introduce the series: “When your breakthrough album convinces everyone that you’re the best rapper alive, what do you do next? If you’re Kendrick Lamar, you make ‘To Pimp A Butterfly'”

He adds, “Going from hit to big hit is all about follow through, how you carry it, what you do when all of a sudden nobody can tell you anything.”

Advertisement

“In hip hop we have this thing the sophomore jinx,” Lamar is heard saying. “I took it upon myself to do something that inspires me.”

The trailer also teases a number of the special guests, discussing themes such as how Lamar felt the pressure of following up his 2012 breakthrough ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’, and how his track ‘Alright’ became an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lamar, who is rumoured to be working on new music, performed the prestigious Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday (February 13) alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent.