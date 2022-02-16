Kendrick Lamar to perform new music during summer headline show in Milan

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform new music during a headline show in Milan, Italy, this summer.

The Compton rapper is thought to be working on the long-awaited follow-up to his April 2017 album ‘DAMN.’, though speculation about a possible new single emerging before his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show last weekend went unfounded.

Lamar has now announced a new live date at the Ippodromo SNAI San Siro in Milan as part of the Milano Summer Festival. The rapper is set to perform on June 23, where he will showcase new material.

When translated from Italian, a description on the festival organisers’ website reads: “Kendrick Lamar returns to Italy with a super anticipated show which, produced and distributed by Vivo Concerti, will see him perform – after 8 years from his first performance in Italy, in 2014 – at the Milan Summer Festival (Ippodromo Snai) [on] Thursday 23 June 2022”.

The description then promises that Lamar “will play the pieces of the new album, long awaited by the fans” during his Milan show.

You can find tickets and more information about Lamar’s Milan gig by heading here.

The rapper has not announced any further tour dates at the time of writing. He had been booked to headline Glastonbury in 2020, but that year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As fans continue to await new music from Lamar, a new Spotify podcast is set to launch today (February 16) which will explore his acclaimed 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.