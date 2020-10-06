Kentucky Attorney General hits back at Megan Thee Stallion’s comments on ‘SNL’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has criticised Megan Thee Stallion over comments aimed at him on her recent SNL debut.

During the performance of her hit single ‘Savage’, Megan and her dancers stopped to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers during a raid on her home in Kentucky in March.

She also called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of Taylor’s killing, sharing comments made by activist Tamika Mallory, who accused Cameron of being “no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

Megan herself then proclaimed: “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, because at the end of the day, we need our Black women.”

Now, Cameron has responded and branded her comments “disgusting”.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Cameron said he agreed with Megan’s call to “protect Black women” but added “the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”

Cameron went on, saying he’s used to receiving backlash because he’s a “Black Republican” who “stands up for truth and justice as opposed to giving into a mob mentality.”

Can't believe I'm typing this, but Fox & Friends asks the Kentucky Attorney General to respond to Megan Thee Stallion calling him a "sellout negro" on Saturday Night Live. AG Cameron complains about The Tolerant Left not liking black Republicans. pic.twitter.com/4XagBGQbgh — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 6, 2020

He added: “The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements – they don’t hurt me, but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance that people… and the hypocrisy. Because obviously people preach about being tolerant. You’ve seen a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance.”

Last month, a grand jury assembled by Cameron decided against charging the police officers responsible for shooting and killing Taylor.

Meanwhile, Bryson Tiller has honoured Breonna Taylor with a series of billboard messages in Kentucky.