Kep1er announce release of sophomore mini-album, ‘Doublast’

Kep1er have announced the upcoming release of ‘Doublast’, the K-pop girl group’s second-ever mini-album.

Today (June 3), the rookie group dropped a teaser image for their forthcoming sophomore project ‘Doublast’, which is due to be released on June 20 at 6pm KST. The picture features a summery-looking blue drink with a lemon slice on a yellow table, against the backdrop of lush greenery.

‘Doublast’ will be Kep1er’s first release of 2022, and the much-anticipated follow-up to their debut mini-album ‘First Impact’. That release had sold almost 400,000 copies in South Korea, according to the Gaon Music Chart, and featured the single ‘Wa Da Da’.

Kep1er l MOOD PHOTO A NEW BLAST is coming.

What BLAST will it be? Kep1er The 2nd Mini Album

<𝔻𝕆𝕌𝔹𝕃𝔸𝕊𝕋>

News of Kep1er’s forthcoming return comes just a day after the finale of Queendom 2, the Mnet reality TV series which the girl group had competed in against K-pop acts such as Hyolyn, VIVIZ, WJSN, Brave Girls and LOONA.

As part of the voting process to determine the final Queendom 2 winner, the contestants had released new original songs in advance in order for the steams to be counted towards the contestants’ final scores. Kep1er’s release was the song ‘The Girls (Can’t Turn Me Down)’, which helped them come in fifth place on the show.

Earlier this year, in an interview with NME, the girl group spoke about how they are determined to become “the best girl group” of the next generation. The girl group also looked back on the bumpy journey to their debut and discuss their love for BLACKPINK, IU and Girls’ Generation.