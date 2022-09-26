Kep1er announce new mini-album ‘Troubleshooter’ with a Y2K-inspired teaser poster

K-pop girl group Kep1er have announced their forthcoming return with their third mini-album ‘Troubleshooter’.

On September 26 at Midnight KST, the nine-member act’s official Twitter account shared an animated teaser poster featuring a desktop computer from the 90s’, revealing the details of their upcoming release for the first time.

Kep1er’s third Korean-language mini-album, titled ‘Troubleshooter’, is due out on October 13 at 6pm KST.

The announcement arrives just three months after their sophomore mini-album ‘Doublast’, led by the single ‘Up!’, dropped in June. That record was released weeks after the conclusion of girl group reality TV competition Queendom 2, in which Kep1er went up against acts like Hyolyn, VIVIZ, WJSN, Brave Girls and LOONA.

Last week, the girl group released a special promotional single titled ‘Sugar Rush’ through K-pop fan community platform UNIVERSE. Its accompanying music video can be viewed exclusively on the UNIVERSE app, with a minute-and-a-half preview available via the platform’s YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Kep1er also dropped their debut Japanese single album ‘Fly-Up’, comprising two original Japanese-language songs ‘Wing Wing’ and ‘Daisy’, along with Japanese versions of their previous Korean singles ‘Wa Da Da’ and ‘Up!’.

The girl group was formed in late 2021 through the reality idol project series Girls Planet 999, and debuted in January with the mini-album ‘First Impact’ after several COVID-19-related delays.

In Kep1er’s interview with NME earlier this year, leader Yujin (also known as a former member of CLC) shared the group’s aspirations for the future. “We want to become a group that people can watch and gain energy from when they are having a hard time,” said the idol.