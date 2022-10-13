Kep1er drop eccentric music video for comeback single ‘We Fresh’

Kep1er have dropped their new comeback single ‘We Fresh’, the title track lifted from their new mini-album ‘Troubleshooter’.

The K-pop girl group’s new EP dropped on October 13 at 6pm KST, alongside an accompanying music video for its lead single ‘We Fresh’. In the visual, the members of Kep1er are spotted having breakfast together in an otherwise empty diner, before the scene cuts to a futuristic, cyberpunk setting.

“Roaring, we fresh / Gotta go, gotta go, gotta go / We fresh, hop on ta / Stuck in a rut, break all the same old rules / We will show you, for you / Come on, touch down,” they chant on the track’s high-octane chorus.

Aside from its title track, the ‘Troubleshooter’ mini-album features three new B-side tracks – ‘Lion Tamer’, ‘Downtown’ and ‘Dreams’ – as well as a remastered version of ‘THE GIRLS (Can’t turn me down)’, which was previously released as Kep1er’s original mission track during their stint as contestants on Queendom 2 earlier this year. Kep1er competed for the crown against other female K-pop acts such as Hyolyn, VIVIZ, WJSN, Brave Girls and LOONA.

‘Troubleshooter’ also arrives four months after their sophomore mini-album ‘Doublast’, led by the single ‘Up!’, dropped in June. They debuted in January this year with their first EP ‘First Impact’, led by the title track ‘Wa Da Da’.

Kep1er were originally formed in October 2021 in the final episode of the Mnet reality series Girls Planet 999. The multinational nine-member girl group comprises members from South Korea, Japan and China.