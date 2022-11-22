Kep1er member Young-eun hospitalised “due to sudden poor health”, agencies say

Kep1er’s management agencies have shared an update on member Young-eun’s health after she abruptly left a recent fansign video event and was hospitalised.

On November 21, the K-pop girl group held a group online video call fansigning event hosted by entertainment platform StarRiver. It was reported that Young-eun left the call and was rushed to the hospital due to health issues.

Following the incident, WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment shared a statement through Kep1er’s fan cafe. “Today, during the StarRiver video call fan signing, Kep1er’s Young-eun halted her call due to sudden poor health and was immediately taken to the hospital,” as translated by Soompi.

It continued: “Excluding Young-eun, the eight members plan to proceed normally with the video call event. As we apologise once again to fans who waited and applied for the StarRiver fan signing, we also ask for your understanding.” Both agencies also expressed that they will “do their best for their agency artist’s recovery”.

Details such as the cause of Young-eun’s hospitalisation have yet to be shared at the time of publication.

Kep1er are expected to appear live at the 2022 MAMA Awards happening in Osaka, Japan at the Kyocera Dome across two days, November 29 and 30. They will perform alongside fellow fourth-generation girl groups like IVE, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans for a special collaboration stage on the first day.

The nine-member girl group were formed at the end of MNET’s survival reality tv show Girls Planet 999 in 2021. They recently dropped new music through their third mini-album ‘Troubleshooter’ in October. Led by single ‘We Fresh’, the project was their third Korean album release this year, following June’s ‘Doublast’, led by single ‘Up!’, and January’s ‘First Impact’, led by debut single ‘WA DA DA’.