Kep1er’s agency WAKEONE announces in-person Los Angeles ‘One Planet’ auditions

South Korean entertainment agency WAKEONE has announced in-person auditions at KCON LA for its upcoming boy group set to debut next year.

On August 2, the K-pop agency shared on social media that it will be holding in-person auditions in Los Angeles, California later this month.

Titled the ‘One Planet Audition’, WAKEONE will be scouting for members of an upcoming boyband preparing to debut in 2023. The auditions will take place over the weekend from August 19-21, at the LA Convention Center West Hall, at the same time as KCON LA.

According to WAKEONE, there are no limitations on gender, nationality or age of applicants. Applicants can either audition as a solo act, or in a team of two. Online pre-registration for the auditions are now available until August 11.

However, applicants can also opt for on-site registration at WAKEONE’s Global Audition booth at KCON LA 2022 between 12-5pm on August 19, and 11am-5pm on August 20 and 21. Additional details and instructions can be found in WAKEONE’s Instagram post below.

As of writing, it is unclear if the ‘One Planet Audition’ is related to the previously-announced Boys Planet reality competition show, which is set to air later this year on Mnet. The upcoming reality series is an all-male version of 2021’s Girls Planet 999, through which the girl group Kep1er was formed.

In other KCON LA 2022 news, the K-pop festival announced late last month that boybands Stray Kids and P1Harmony would be the final artists to join its line-up.The former will be joining the likes of ATEEZ, ITZY, Kep1er and more on the August 20 date, while the latter are set to perform on August 21, alongside groups like LOONA, NCT Dream and NMIXX.

Notably, this year’s KCON LA is set to be a celebration of the convention’s tenth anniversary. It also marks its first in-person event in two years, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.