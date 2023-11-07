Kerry King teases post-Slayer project “coming in 2024”

Kerry King, the longtime co-lead guitarist of legendary thrash metal band Slayer, has begun teasing his first project since the band’s retirement in December of 2019.

Last night (November 6), King took to Facebook to tease the currently unnamed project, which he says will arrive sometime in the next year. He also shared an image of a chain that he used to wear onstage, resting on what seems to be a stage. See Kerry King’s post below.

Advertisement

The tease comes after the guitarist confirmed last year that his next project will feature Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph. King also shared that he was ready to launch the project in early 2020 but “that thing called the pandemic fucked everything up for everyone”.

He also said last year that the project will still retain his frenzied thrash sound, and that upon letting a friend of his listen to King’s new material, was assured that the new music could have been “pulled it off any Slayer record”.

Earlier this year, King also said that he thought Slayer’s split in 2019 was “premature”. Speaking to Metal Hammer about the end of Slayer, King said he felt “anger… what else? It was premature. The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play, but that livelihood got taken away from me.”

Last year, Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine said he wanted to play more shows with the other “big four” thrash metal acts [Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax] but admitted that Slayer would need to “come out of retirement”. It comes after Slayer’s manager said he wasn’t “sensing” a reunion.