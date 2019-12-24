Kerser – aka Scott Froml – has unveiled details of his Australia tour for 2020. Check out the full dates and ticket details below.

The Campbelltown-born rapper is touring the country in support of his ninth studio album ‘Roll The Dice’, which will be released in March. He will kick off the eight-date trek with a two-night gig at St Kilda’s Prince Bandroom on April 17 and 18 before heading to The Metro Theatre in Sydney in May. Kerser will wrap up the tour in Darwin City at the Opium Nightclub in June.

“Ima be in YOUR state soon.. don’t miss out,” the rapper wrote on Instagram yesterday (December 23). According to the poster for the Roll The Dice Tour, special guests and supporting acts will be announced closer towards the tour dates.

‘Roll The Dice’ is the follow-up to Kerser’s eight studio album ‘Lifestyle’, which he released in March. His forthcoming record was previewed by ‘Rap Now’, a collaboration with fellow Aussie emcee and frequent collaborator Rates.

Kerser’s full Australia headline 2020 tour dates are below. Tickets are now on sale here.

Kerser’s autumn tour dates are:

St Kilda, Prince Bandroom (April 17 & 18)

Sydney, The Metro Theatre (May 2)

Hobart, The Brisbane Hotel (9)

Perth, Capitol (16)

Eatons Hill, Eatons Hill Hotel Grand Ballroom (22)

Adelaide, HQ Complex (29)

Darwin City, Opium Nightclub (June 5)