Kerser teases “special” 10th album, first track to drop next month

Western Sydney rapper Kerser (aka Scott Froml) has revealed that his 10th studio album will be released next year, with the first song from it due to be shared in November.

The announcement came in a post shared on Instagram yesterday (October 5), with Froml telling fans that he’ll be releasing one song from the album every month – starting with the lead single next month – until the full body work is ready to go. Included in the drip-feed will be a 10th instalment in the rapper’s ‘Deadset’ series, which, like the first nine, isn’t likely to be featured on the album itself.

At the time of writing, Froml is yet to confirm a title or release date for his upcoming 10th album – or its imminent lead single – nor has he revealed how many tracks will feature on it. The rapper has, however, promised fans that the record will be “special” and mark a throwback to his older sound, noting in his post that it’s “gonna feel like it used to”.

In a Rolling Stone interview from last year, Froml teased that his next full-length effort would feature “so many styles”, but have a predominant focus on his old-school style: “Fans can expect the type of music they have been asking me to recreate for years now with a modern twist.”

He also noted at the time that album number 10 – which he assured fans would be “the strongest and best album I’ve released” – would likely end his regular streak of dropping full-length releases almost yearly. “As far as albums go,” he told Rolling Stone, “I’m pretty sure this will be my last.”

In another Instagram post that she shared last month, Froml said he’d minted over 20 songs for the album, and declared his aim for it to be the “best rap album to ever come out of this country”. He continued: “This album is for all my fans who have supported me through everythin[g]. This is what you’ve been asking me for, we got it.”

Kerser released his first album, ‘The Nebulizer’, in October of 2011. A new album followed every year – always in November, aside from the October 2013 release of third album ‘S.C.O.T.’ – until his eighth album, ‘Lifestyle’, arrived in March of 2019. The follow-up to that record, ‘Roll The Dice’, was then released in April 2020.

Since then, Kerser has dropped two standalone singles – ‘Winner’ last April, and ‘Like I’m Trapped’ back in May – as well as remixes for the songs ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘Roses’ and ‘Teenage Crime’.