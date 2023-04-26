Kesha announces new “post-pop” album ‘Gag Order’, produced by Rick Rubin

Kesha has announced an upcoming album, ‘Gag Order’, which is set to provide more emotional insight into the pop star than ever before.

Set for release on May 19, the album will mark her fifth full-length release — following 2020’s ‘High Road’ — and aims to show fans a more introspective and raw side to the singer-songwriter.

As per a press release, the tracks work together as a “full-bodied collection” which depict a “stream-of-conscious journey through the psychedelic dark depths of the human psyche”, and delivers fans with the feeling of “basking in the cleansing light when finally reaching the surface”.

Produced by Rick Rubin, ‘Gag Order’ also sees Kesha venture away from some of her more pop-centric hit tracks, namely ‘TiK ToK’ and ‘Die Young’, and explore what she considers to be a “post-pop” route, rife with themes of isolation, self-discovery and empowerment.

“Without the darkness there is no light. I finally let my darkness have the light,” she said in a self-written manifesto, discussing the upcoming LP (via Nylon). “I cannot fight the truth of this life being difficult and painful. It is for everyone.”

She continued: “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, colour to the emotions we all have. The good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

GAG ORDER. THE ALBUM. MAY 19.

Two new singles taken from the album – ‘Eat The Acid’ and ‘Fine Line’ – are set to be released this Friday (April 28). Pre-order the album here.

Although there has been no explicit mention of it, the title of the album does seem to hint towards the legal battle the singer-songwriter has been involved in during recent years.

Up until this point, all of Kesha’s studio albums have been co-released via RCA and Kemosabe — which was founded by producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald. However, in 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

In an interview with Rolling Stone yesterday (April 25), while unable to comment on the legal case, Kesha did admit that it felt there was an “implied gag order” on her for “a very long time now”. She also added: “With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinised.”

Dr. Luke has denied all allegations and countersued Kesha for defamation and breach of contract. The trial date for the case has been scheduled for July 26.

Last month, Kesha took to Instagram to tease the credits of an upcoming song, in which she listed Kurt Vile as one of the songwriters.

The post showed a screenshot of a text message exchange reading “Written by Kesha Sebert, Rick Ruben, Drew Pearson, Shawn Everett, and Kurt Vile.” The message went on to reveal that the song will contain the melody and lyrics from an undisclosed Ramones song. As of yet, it remains unclear which song on ‘Gag Order’ it is referring to.