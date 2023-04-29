Kesha officially releases ‘Eat The Acid’ and ‘Fine Line’

Kesha has officially released her two singles ‘Eat The Acid’ and ‘Fine Line’ from her forthcoming album ‘Gag Order’.

The two tracks were previously shared on SoundCloud last month, before being revmoed. Both songs allude to the singer’s difficult and public struggles, including her legal battle with producer Dr Luke, as well as featuring candid lyrics that share the 36-year-old’s emotional past few years.

The haunting lyrics: “You said don’t ever eat the acid/ If you don’t want to be changed like you changed me/ You said all the edges got so jagged/ Now everything you saw then can’t be unseen,” on ‘Eat the Acid’ and the pre-chorus on ‘Fine Line’ paint a clear picture of what the singer has been going through.

Both songs are from her upcoming album ‘Gag Order’. Produced by Rick Ruben, the LP has been labeled as “post-pop”. In an album manifesto the pop singer wrote for Nylon, she shared “I wanted to make an album that sounds the way my head feels. Dipping in and out of depression, gratitude, rage, and hope. Always moving.”

She added: “Working with Rick Rubin was a divine gift. Following the creation of the first song, he allowed me to explore emotions that were too intense to explore on my own. I felt anger. I felt sad. I felt broken, and he helped me put my pieces back together.”

The album will mark her fifth full-length release — following 2020’s ‘High Road’ — and aims to show fans a more introspective and raw side to the singer-songwriter.

‘Gag Order’ is set for release on May 19 via Kemosabe/RCA.

In other news, Kesha’s 2009 hit ‘Tik Tok’ will be featured on upcoming rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party Central’s soundtrack.

Last month, Kesha took to Instagram to tease the credits of an upcoming song, in which she listed Kurt Vile as one of the songwriters.

The post showed a screenshot of a text message exchange reading “Written by Kesha Sebert, Rick Ruben, Drew Pearson, Shawn Everett, and Kurt Vile.” The message went on to reveal that the song will contain the melody and lyrics from an undisclosed Ramones song. As of yet, it remains unclear which song on ‘Gag Order’ it is referring to.