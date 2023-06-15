Kesha says Seinfeld snubbing her for hug was “the saddest moment of my life”

Kesha has reflected on the viral moment Jerry Seinfeld refused to hug her, describing it as “the saddest moment of my life”.

Kesha and Seinfeld attended David Lynch’s ‘A Night of Laughter and Song’ benefit event in 2017, which was held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, when the latter was approached by the ‘Tik Tok’ singer as he was being interviewed on the red carpet.

“I’m Kesha, I love you so much,” she told the Seinfeld actor, before asking “can I give you a hug?”

The actor-comedian replied “no thanks”, then refusing two more times before stepping away. He laughed it off with the reporter after, stating: “I didn’t know who that was.”

The singer has now opened up about the snub, explaining that she had been a huge fan of the actor’s sitcom.

“Whenever it would get bumpy on the plane, I would pop in Seinfeld and feel like everything’s OK in the world and watch my buddy Jerry,” the singer explained on The Best Show with Tom Scharpling podcast, which went live Wednesday (June 14). “I get to the fucking charity event and I got really excited [to see him] because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe.”

She went on: “And then he didn’t hug me, in front of cameras, and it was like the most depressing – and hilarious – but also so sad. It was the saddest moment of my life.”

The actor later explained why he chose not the hug Kesha, telling Extra: “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star, I don’t know everyone.”

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he added, before questioning what made the moment so funny.

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality,” he went on. “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say ‘hello’, I have to start somewhere. A hug is not the first moment of two humans.”

Speaking to NME about her new album ‘Gag Order’, the pop singer said making the record “allowed me to fall back in love with music, and it’s absolutely more vital than it ever has been for me”.

She continued: “I’m not talking about selling albums at all, I don’t care about that, just emotionally speaking. It’s the place where I get to go and… sort my shit out with myself. That’s where me and myself go to fight it out.”

In a three star review of ‘Gag Order’, NME said the album “features sonic risks and strange subject matter” and that it “mostly works”.