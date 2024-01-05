Kesha teases new music on cardboard sign in a Los Angeles car park

Kesha has begun teasing new music by holding up a cardboard sign in a Los Angeles car park.

Last month, it was revealed that the singer had finally become free from Dr. Luke’s record label Kemosabe following a long-running legal battle with the producer.

Back in June, the pair reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit just one month before the case was due to go to trial. It came after Kesha released her fifth album ‘Gag Order’ – her contractually obligated final LP for Kemosabe – in May.

Kesha initially sued Dr. Luke in 2014, claiming he had sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her. He denied the allegations and countersued the artist, claiming she had breached the recording contract they had with one another and made up rape allegations in an attempt to get out of the deal.

This week, the singer has teased her return by standing in the car park of a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles with a cardboard sign that reads: “New music coming soon!”

See a photo of the stunt below.

Along with departing Kemosabe, it was revealed in December that Kesha had also left her management company, Vector Management.

On her Instagram Stories feed, Kesha wrote: “Thanks for holding me like a drunk best friend through the last 10 years animals.”

After settling the dispute this summer, Kesha and Dr. Luke agreed to release a joint statement online. Kesha wrote: “Only God knows what happened that night. As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened.

“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke said: “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened.”

He added: “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”