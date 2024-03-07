Kesha teases next era with snippets of new music

Kesha has previewed some new music on social media, hinting that her next era is about to begin – check out the posts below.

Yesterday evening (March 6), the singer-songwriter shared a 42-second video soundtracked by a snippet of an ethereal unheard song. “I’ve been waiting for you, everything’s changed now,” she sings.

The grainy, vintage-looking footage sees Kesha disrobe and walk into a stream. She also directed fans to a new website (keshaiswaitingforyou.com), which features a nude image of the artist standing in the moonlight. Fans are given the option to “sign up for updates” on the page.

Kesha later shared what appears to be some official cover artwork for her next project, with the photo capturing her in a natural landscape. During an Instagram Live broadcast, meanwhile, the singer played part of a new track while crying happy tears.

You can see those posts here:

Kesha just went live on Instagram and teased a new song through happy tears 🥹 pic.twitter.com/W9McrttlAX — Kesha Today (@KeshaToday) March 7, 2024

In another update on X/Twitter, Kesha wrote: “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome.”

Back in December 2023, the star was finally freed from Dr. Luke’s record label Kemosabe following a long-running legal battle with the producer. It was also reported at the time that she had departed RCA Records and Vector Management.

“Thanks for holding me like a drunk best friend through the last 10 years animals,” Kesha wrote on Instagram Stories following the reports, seemingly confirming the news.

Kesha initially sued Dr. Luke in 2014, claiming he had sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her. He denied the allegations and countersued the artist, claiming she had breached the recording contract they had with one another and had made up rape allegations in an attempt to get out of the deal. Kesha maintained her original claims against Dr. Luke.

First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome. — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 7, 2024

The pair reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit just one month before the case was due to go to trial in June 2023.

Kesha, whose fifth album ‘Gag Order’ was released last May, began teasing new music at the start of this year. Last month, the artist expressed her excitement over “what feels like a brand-new and very exciting chapter”.

She explained that she’d been writing “ferociously” but said fans would have to wait until a specific day to hear what she’d been working on: “I’ll say that there is a day – although I won’t say the day – but there is a day marked on my calendar when I am free to release music.”

Speaking to NME last year, Kesha explained that making ‘Gag Order’ had “allowed [her] to fall back in love with music”, adding: “It’s absolutely more vital than it ever has been for me.”