Keshi announces Australian and New Zealand leg of ‘HEAVEN/HELL’ world tour

Keshi (aka Casey Luong) has announced his first-ever run of Australasian shows, adding dates in the region to his ‘HEAVEN/HELL’ world tour.

The stint will kick off in Auckland on Friday November 18, when the Texan singer-songwriter plays at the Powerstation. He’ll head to Sydney next – playing the UNSW Roundhouse that Sunday (November 20) – before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 11am local time this Friday (July 15), with a Live Nation pre-sale starting at the same time a day earlier. Find tickets for the Auckland show here, and for the trio of Australian dates here.

Advertisement

The ‘HEAVEN/HELL’ tour comes in support of Luong’s debut album as Keshi, ‘Gabriel’, which landed back in March via Island. In a press release, Luong said the album “turned out much more personal than [he] intended from the beginning”, reflecting his growth as a young adult and rising artist.

He continued: “It ended up being a means for me to process the experience of having transitioned from a much less public life to another I’m having a little more trouble navigating recently. I thought about success, purpose, family, pressure, and failure; how time is my only commodity and how sex is just skin; how little I care for what people have to say and how important it is at the same time.

“I was reminded how fun making music is supposed to feel, and that it’s just as much listened to as its lyrics are heard. It’s an album that I hope is candid, varied, and one you can come back to again and again.”

Keshi’s Australian and New Zealand ‘HEAVEN/HELL’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 18 – Auckland, Powerstation

Sunday 20 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Tuesday 22 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Wednesday 23 – Brisbane, The Triffid