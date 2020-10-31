Kesmar shares new single ‘Meteorite’

Sydney-based producer and songwriter KESMAR has shared his new single ‘Meteorite’.

The buoyant track was written in collaboration with I Know Leopard frontman Luke O’Loughlin back in the summer of 2019. Its release is accompanied by a music video, directed by Jacob Thomas. Watch it below.

‘Meteorite’ sees KESMAR, the stage name of Nathan Hawes, channel disco stylings of the 1970s, a concept that is further on display in the editing and fashion featured in the accompanying video.

KESMAR described the track, written in his Sydney home studio, as open for interpretation.

“I started with some pre-recorded live drums as Luke made his way over to the keys,” he explained via a press statement. “Next thing we knew, it was 7pm and we were both listening to a semi-finished demo.

“I worked on the production for a day or two after, then it sat on my laptop for months, finally then bringing it to my long-time collaborator and friend Tobias Priddle.

“I really didn’t want to give too much away on this track. I feel like it’s open for everyone’s own interpretation.”

KESMAR released his debut EP ‘Up To You’ and first single ‘Feel It Again’ in 2019. Since then, the Sydney artist has continued to earn further recognition, including support slots on tour for both Vera Blue and Miami Horror.

In an interview with Pilerats, KESMAR explained that a feeling of limitation inspired his new musical project.

“It started when I came to a point where I felt limited writing super simple folk music and wanted to branch out into new genres,” he said. “From there, I started producing and basically fell in love with vintage synthesisers and old 70’s disco such as Partice Rushen. I also started listening to a heap of European artists and took in all the inspiration I could find.”