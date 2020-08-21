Kev Carmody tribute album ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ reissue released with new covers

The expanded reissue of the Kev Carmody tribute album ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ hits shelves today (August 21). Originally released as a double album in 2007, the 2020 reissue sees the addition of six new covers.

Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes, Courtney Barnett, Kate Miller-Heidke and a handful of other artists contributed new covers to the reissue. Their renditions bolster the sixteen covers from the original tribute album, which featured Carmody renditions by Bernard Fanning, The Drones, Steve Kilbey and more.

Aside from the covers, the reissue also features a disc of Kev Carmody’s corresponding originals.

Advertisement

A handful of the new covers have dropped in the lead-up to the reissue’s release. In July, Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes shared their cover of Carmody’s track ‘Black Bess’. That month, Mo’ju and Birds released their rendition of ‘Rider In The Rain’.

Earlier this month, Courtney Barnett dropped the music video for her cover of Carmody’s ‘Just For You’, while Alice Skye shared her take on ‘Blue You’.

This week (August 18), it was announced that Kev Carmody would appear at Byron Bay Bluesfest in 2021. Carmody was part of the festival’s new all-Australian lineup announcement, which also featured Tash Sultana, Ian Moss and Ziggy Alberts.