Kevin Abstract announces fourth solo album ‘Blanket’

Kevin Abstract has announced his fourth solo album ‘Blanket’ – check out a preview of the song ‘Gum’ below.

The former Brockhampton member returned last week with the upcoming record’s title track, which marked his first single in four years. It came after Abstract showcased his new rock-orientated sound at a comeback show in LA.

Following up on 2019’s ‘Arizona Baby’, the rapper/singer-songwriter is due to release ‘Blanket’ on Friday, November 3 via Video Store and RCA. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Abstract made the album with producer Romil Hemnani and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham.

In a statement, the musician explained of the new project: “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

A full tracklist for the LP is yet to be revealed. The artist has, however, shared a snippet of new music – watch the ‘Gum’ video here:

Abstract’s recent gigs have seen him preview the unreleased songs ‘Turn Me On’, ‘Running Out’, ‘What Should I Do’, ‘P (Intermission)’, ‘Voyager’, ‘Scream’, ‘Today I Gave Up’, ‘Real 2 Me’ and ‘Madonna’.

Since ‘Arizona Baby’, the star has shared the standalone singles ‘Slugger’ (feat. $Not and Slowthai) and ‘Sierra Nights’ (feat. Ryan Beatty).

Additionally, last year Abstract collaborated with Easy Life on their track ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ before joining the band on stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Brockhampton played their final show last November in Los Angeles after dropping their last albums ‘The Family’ and ‘TM’, the latter of which arrived without any prior announcement.