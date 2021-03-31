Kevin Abstract confirms Brockhampton will release their “last” two albums in 2021

Kevin Abstract has confirmed that Brockhampton will release two albums in 2021.

Taking to Twitter tonight (March 31) he announced that as well as the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, another full-length is also in the pipeline.

But he also said that both records will be the band’s “last” but didn’t clarify why. You can view the tweet below.

Advertisement

‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will arrive on April 9 via Question Everything/RCA Records.

2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

New single tmrw night. Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw. — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

In a follow-up tweet this evening, Abstract revealed that a new single is also due to drop tomorrow (April 1), which he described as having “summer time” vibes.

“Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album,” he added.

According to a press release, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will see Brockhampton working with a “wider group of collaborators for the first time” and is “equal parts braggadocio and empathy”.

Advertisement

The group previously released a new single called ‘BUZZCUT’, which features Danny Brown.

The release of ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will be marked by a special virtual show, which will be broadcast from the chapel at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio. The concert will take place on the same day the record is released. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Abstract recently said he is “tired” of Brockhampton being labelled as a boyband.

“I think this is the first album where I’m really tired of this boyband thing,” he told the Guardian. “I don’t want us to be a boyband.”

He continued: “I feel like what we were trying to do we already did, with redefining [the term]. I just want to make music and let people call it whatever they want at this point. I don’t want to push this one thing.”