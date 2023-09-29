Kevin Abstract previews new rock album at first show in six years

Kevin Abstract played his first solo show in six years this week, where he performed only new, unreleased songs with a rock-orientated sound. Check out the fan-shot footage below.

The former Brockhampton member took to the stage at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night (September 27) to deliver a special 10-track gig.

Abstract, who hadn’t played a full solo gig since 2017, was joined on stage by a full band as he ran through a set of guitar-heavy new tracks. Per Setlist.FM, the show began with ‘Blanket’ – a tune the rapper/singer-songwriter appeared to tease online this week.

Other song titles reportedly included in the set were ‘Turn Me On’, ‘Running Out’, ‘What Should I Do’, ‘P (Intermission)’, ‘Voyager’, ‘Scream’, ‘Today I Gave Up’, ‘Real 2 Me’ and ‘Madonna’.

Footage of the concert has since emerged on social media – you can see a selection of videos below.

🚨BREAKING: Footage has leaked from Kevin Abstract’s secret concert last night in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/enBNFvViCf — ry (@RyanNice) September 28, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Further footage from Kevin Abstract’s secret concert in Los Angeles has surfaced pic.twitter.com/N2OOFPVBPZ — ry (@RyanNice) September 28, 2023

As Stereogum reports, Abstract is said to have made a full studio album in the rock genre. The new material previewed in LA this week apparently leaned into both the worlds of grunge and new wave.

Abstract’s third and most recent solo record, ‘Arizona Baby’, was released back in 2017. He then shared two singles in 2021: ‘Slugger’ (feat. $Not and Slowthai) and ‘Sierra Nights’ (feat. Ryan Beatty).

Last year, Abstract collaborated with Easy Life on their track ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ before joining the band on stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Brockhampton played their final show last November in Los Angeles after dropping their last albums ‘The Family’ and ‘TM’, the latter of which arrived without any prior announcement.